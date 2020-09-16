Marty Harris Named Unsung Hero Of Sunrise Rotary Club

The Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary club was pleased to honor Marty Harris with the 2020 Unsung Hero Award. Marty is a Charter member of the club which was chartered in 2007. She is a Club Past President, and Chair of the Club’s International Service Committee. She has been the coordinator of the Rotary International Rotary Student Exchange Program for the Sunrise Club since it started. Prior to the founding of the Sunrise Club, Marty spearheaded that program for her husband Jim’s Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Club.

Marty has a passion for supporting youth. This passion drives Marty to go above and beyond expectations. During her career as a Lakewood High School Counselor, she continuously encouraged students to expand their connection to the world by signing up the Rotary Student Exchange program. Students spend nearly one year in a foreign country living with host families, going to school, and learning the culture of the country.

The Sunrise Rotary has hosted students from Brazil, Germany, Poland, Japan, and Norway. Marty ensures that our club is compliant with strict Rotary and US Government requirements. She finds good homes for incoming the Sunrise Club exchange students, and often helps find host families for the Other Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Club. Marty connects the students to the community, sports, and Club members. Over the years, Marty has formed a special bond with exchange students. Most keep in contact with the local club through Marty, and often return for a visit to the sponsoring club. Marty also gets invited to significant events, like graduations and weddings.

In addition to the Rotary Exchange, Marty steps up, whenever the club needs volunteers, from leading portions of the sunrise Club’s annual fundraiser, to sorting toiletries for local charities, like Trails for Hope. Recently, she arranged for the installation of a Rotary sponsored Mini Food Pantry at her church, the Lakewood United Methodist Church. It provides emergency food of church members and neighbors in need. She works with church youth to keep the pantry filled.

Past President, Lynda Carter says, “The Sunrise Club is fortunate to have Marty’s passion and positive can-do attitude in the club. She defines the standard for a Rotary’s Unsung Hero through service to the community and club that is outstanding but often goes unnoticed.”

Larry Faulhaber is PR Committee Chair for Sunrise Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Club.