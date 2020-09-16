LO 2020 EZ Voting Guide

REGISTER TO VOTE BY OCTOBER 5, 2020





OK here's the deal:



1. Do you want to vote? Well then, these are the requirements in Ohio…

• You must be a United States Citizen.

• You must be at least 18 years old on the day of the General Election.

• You must be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days.

• You must register to vote at least 30 days before an election to be eligible to vote.

• 17-year-old residents can register and vote in a Primary Election if they will be 18 on or before the General Election. 17-year-olds

can vote for candidates only.



Got It? OK you 18-year-old, let's do this! You want a voice? Then vote!



2. OK, so you CAN vote. Wonderful. Now what…?

Are you REGISTERED to vote? Let's check:



You can start by going online to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at:

https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/

Right at the first line you will see 'My Voting Info'. Check your name and take it from there…

Told you it was EZ!



3. What if you are not registered?



Register to vote or update your Ohio voting address electronically on the Secretary of State Website:

• Ohiososgov.





OK, WHAT ELSE?

• IF YOU ARE NOT ONLINE, YOU CAN CALL:

• Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 216-443-VOTE(8683) for a Voter Registration Card to be mailed to you.

• Once you have obtained the voter registration form, complete the form then mail it back to the Board of Elections.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

PO Box 89448

Cleveland, OH 44101-6448