Lakewood Public Library Update

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than two months since Lakewood Public Library opened its doors again for in-person services. The Library is committed to offering patrons with a variety of library services, while focusing on ensuring safety for our patrons and staff.

The Library continues to quarantine returned materials for a minimum of four days. During this time, items will still show as checked out to your library account. After the quarantine period, all items are checked in as of the day they were returned, so no overdue fees are accrued.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting learning, students who are engaged in online or distance learning can take advantage of the Library’s proctoring service. Visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/proctoring for more information or to request an appointment, and a Library staff member will contact you to schedule your proctored exam.

While public computers remain unavailable for use at Main Library and Madison Branch, patrons who need to have documents printed can email their print request to the Library at contact@lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. A staff member will print the requested documents, maintaining patron confidentiality, and will notify the patron when the documents are ready to be picked up. Patrons may request a total of 100 pages per day for printing. The first 25 pages are free. Additional pages are charged at ten cents per page, payable upon pickup. Printing is only available in black and white.



The Main Library's Homework Help Room and Multipurpose Room are available during regular Library hours as a quiet place for students to study and complete school work. Students must bring their own laptop and headphones. Both rooms provide free Wi-Fi and outlets for charging devices.

Lakewood Public Library, Main Library and Madison Branch are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Beginning October 3, both locations will begin new Saturday hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we focus on keeping our patrons and staff safe.