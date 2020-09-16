Hot Dog! LakewoodAlive’s 13th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade Going Virtual

It’s been said that when times get ruff, dogs serve as the ultimate source of comfort. In that case, we want to make a safe celebration of costumed canines paw-sible for all.

In an effort to ensure health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, LakewoodAlive announces the 13th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade sponsored by Ganley Subaru will be held virtually, with 12 lucky winners having their dogs highlighted in LakewoodAlive’s 2021 calendar and one grand prize “Best In Show” winner being determined by public voting.

“We are pleased to be able to adapt our Spooky Pooch Parade into a virtual format and continue this long-held fall tradition safely during this unprecedented time,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “This family-friendly community event will certainly look different this year, without having 350 canines and 3,000 people filling Kauffman Park, yet its ability to offer community members joy and comfort will endure. We hope you and your family enjoy participating, and we appreciate your support of LakewoodAlive. Now get those creative costume juices flowing!”

Registration is now open for the Virtual Spooky Pooch Parade, which features a photo contest taking place from September 8 to October 6. Each registered participant is guaranteed having their costumed canine photo submission considered by a panel of community judges for inclusion in LakewoodAlive’s 2021 wall calendar, and each entry includes a copy of this full-color calendar. A virtual unveiling of the 12 lucky winners will take place on October 17 – the original date of the Spooky Pooch Parade.

The general public will then be able to cast votes from October 13th through 16th (at noon) by “liking” photos in a Facebook album or commenting on our Instagram slideshow consisting of the 12 calendar finalists to determine the “Best In Show” winner of the Virtual Spooky Pooch Parade. That winner will be featured on the October page of the calendar and receive one year’s worth of free dog food courtesy of Pet’s General Store.

The cost of entry is $25 per photo submission, with proceeds benefitting LakewoodAlive, a community-centered nonprofit organization striving to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods in Lakewood. Not able to participate in the photo contest? No problem! Any social post published between September 8 and October 6 featuring a costumed canine and hashtag “#VirtualSpookyPooch” will have a chance to be spotlighted on LakewoodAlive’s social pages.

More information about the Virtual Spooky Pooch Parade will be unveiled in the coming weeks. To learn more and register your dog, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/SpookyPooch.

The Virtual Spooky Pooch Parade is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor

Ganley Subaru

Top Dog Sponsor

City of Lakewood

Dedicated Dog Sponsors

Discount Drug Mart

Embrace Pet Insurance

Inn the Doghouse

LSC Service Corporation

Pet’s General Store

The Salem Team