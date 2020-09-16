Healthy Lakewood Foundation To Host Virtual Community Meeting On September 16th

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is pleased to invite the community to a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. to learn about the foundation’s progress over the past 12 months and engage in conversation that will inform the foundation’s grantmaking in the coming year.

The meeting format will include reports from HLF’s officers on activities of the foundation over the past year, followed by breakout sessions in which all meeting participants will have the opportunity to engage with board members and with each other to share their perspectives on the health of the Lakewood community and future priorities.

“To say the last 12 months have been eventful would be an understatement,” says Board President Jeanine Gergel. “We are eager to share how we have responded to the needs of the community during these turbulent times. Even more important will be the chance to hear from our neighbors about how they are faring and what needs the community faces going forward.”

The meeting will be held via Zoom. A brief orientation and Zoom training session will be held at 6:45 p.m. for anyone that may need assistance using the virtual platform. Community members may also participate by phone. For security, all attendees must register in advance at: https://tinyurl.com/hlfmeeting

Following registration, a meeting confirmation will be sent via email that contains instructions to log in to the Zoom meeting or dial in telephonically.

About the Healthy Lakewood Foundation: The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community foundation. HLF was created to ensure remaining assets from the conversion of the Lakewood Hospital will continue to benefit the health and wellness of residents in the City of Lakewood. HLF was established in September 2018 as part of the master agreement following the closing of Lakewood Hospital. HLF was formed from the Foundation Planning Task Force and through their recommendation to the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Hospital Association.

To learn more about HLF, visit http://healthylakewoodfoundation.org, or email the foundation at info@healthylakewoodfoundation.org.

Kate Ingersoll is Secretary of the Board of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.