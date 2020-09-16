District Hires Assistant Treasurer

The Lakewood Board of Education approved the appointment of Olmsted Falls City Schools Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Emily Weisbarth as the District’s assistant treasurer. The new position is part of a restructuring of the Treasurer’s Office on the heels of the retirement of Accounting Manager Maria Gregg.

Weisbarth, who begins her new post on October 12, has held positions at all levels within a treasurers’ office and enjoys collaborating within a team to improve the operational and reporting processes relating to district finances. Her career spans 12 years and multiple districts.

Weisbarth, who started her career as an accountant after graduating from Walsh University, values creating financial transparency and clear communication across all levels of stakeholders. Her accomplishments include developing and leading a District Finance Committee, being a member of the Olmsted Township Economic Development team, fiscal agent for the Great Lakes Regional Health Consortium and assisting in running multiple successful levy campaigns.

Weisbarth is looking is eager to be part of the Lakewood team.

"I am excited to be part of the Ranger family! Lakewood has an experienced leadership and a dedicated staff that will make coming to work every day a rewarding experience. I am excited to apply the knowledge and skills I have gained in my career so far to Lakewood City Schools to continue making the district fiscally stable and transparent for the taxpayers," Weisbarth said.