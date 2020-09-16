A Child's Plea

by Michael Lauer

~ Love Me Always ~

When you feel cheerful and kind. When you feel sad and bored. When you feel affectionate and loving. When you feel abandoned and frightened.

~ Love Me Always ~
When you feel generous and festive. When you feel bitterness and anguish. When you feel hope and admiration. When you feel oppressed and empty.
~ Love Me Always ~
When you feel free and accepted. When you feel unmotivated and humiliated. When you feel good and appreciated. When you feel tired and hostile.
~ Love Me Always ~
When you feel gratitude and empathy. When you feel anxiety and betrayal. When you feel pride and integrity. When you feel revengeful and manipulated.
~ Love Me Always ~
When you feel attached and approved. When you feel remorse and pain. When you feel enthusiasm and peace. When you feel hate and wrath.
~ Love Me Always ~
When you feel honest and happy. When you feel shame and guilt. When you feel harmony and honorability. When you feel failure and loneliness.
~ Love Me Always ~

—The Unforgiving Light Society

Michael Lauer is the Director of The Unforgiving Light Society.

Volume 16, Issue 16, Posted 5:22 PM, 09.16.2020