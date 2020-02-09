Update On Services From Lakewood Public Library

Returned Items Are Quarantined

The Library continues to quarantine returned materials for a minimum of four days. During this time, items will still show as checked out to your library account. After the quarantine period, all items are checked in as of the day they were returned, so no overdue fees are accrued.



Proctoring Services

Students can have written and electronic tests proctored by appointment at the Main Library. Visit the Library's proctoring page for more information or to request an appointment, and a Library staff member will contact you to schedule your proctored exam.



Black And White Printing Available By Request

Patrons who need to have documents printed can email their print request to the Library. A staff member will print the requested documents, maintaining patron confidentiality, and will notify the patron when the documents are ready to be picked up.



Patrons may request a total of 100 pages per day for printing. The first twenty-five pages are free. Additional pages are charged at ten cents per page, payable upon pickup by cash or debit card.



Students In Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade Have A Quiet Place To Study

The Main Library's Homework Help Room and Multipurpose Room are available during regular Library hours as a quiet place for students to study and complete school work. Students must bring their own laptop and headphones. Both rooms provide free WiFi and outlets for charging devices.



Homework Help For Students In Kindergarten through Eighth Grade

Students who need a little extra help with homework can come to the Main Library or Madison Branch to get assistance Monday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A library staff member is on hand and available to assist with everything from spelling words to solving math problems. No registration is required.



Homebound Service for Lakewood Residents

The Library continues to offer homebound service to Lakewood residents who are unable to leave their home, whether on a temporary or permanent basis. Homebound patrons can have Library items picked up and delivered directly to their residence. Deliveries are made every Tuesday.



Visit the Library's homebound page or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 110 for more information.





We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we focus on keeping our patrons and staff safe.