The View from Ward 2

Lake Avenue Speed Limit

Councilmembers At-Large Tom Bullock and Tristan Rader introduced an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit on Lake Avenue to 25 MPH. They shared that the vehicle traffic volume has decreased, and pedestrian and bicycle traffic has increased. Mr. Bullock and Mr. Rader also pointed to the residential nature of the street as a reason to lower the speed limit. This issue will be further discussed at a future Public Works & Sustainability Committee meeting.

Census 2020

The Census Bureau announced that it will complete data collection by September 30, 2020. If you have been procrastinating completing the Census, now is the time! As of August 27th, only 70.6% of Lakewood households have responded.

The census counts every person living in the U.S., regardless of citizenship or immigration status, and provides a basis for the distribution of federal funds (like Education and School Lunch Programs, Food and Healthcare programs, SNAP, Children's Health Insurance, Head Start and housing vouchers, Low-income home Energy Assistance, Low-income housing Tax Credit Community Development Block Grants, Medicaid, Transit, and Schools and roads) and reapportioning congressional seats. Your response will affect the next 10 years in Lakewood!



For more information, visit 2020census.gov or contact City Hall at (216) 529-6600 or via email at census2020@lakewoodoh.net.

Temporary Parklet Support Resolution

At last week's City Council meeting, Councilmember At-Large Tom Bullock introduced a resolution that would authorize and direct the City to expend $0 to $10,000 to assist in the implementation of temporary parklets. As you may remember, parklets are conversions of on-street curbside parking into areas of outdoor dining.



Councilmember Bullock introduced the resolution in response to concerns from business owners that the cost of the required jersey barriers is an impediment to the successful implementation of the temporary parklet program. Mr. Bullock pointed out that Cleveland provided jersey barriers to businesses to allow expanded outdoor dining. He explained that the text of the resolution does not require the City to expend any funds, but allows for the provision of jersey barriers by means that would be of no cost to the city, like borrowing the jersey barriers from another city or using jersey barriers that the city has on hand.



Although I was in favor of the resolution because I believe that the small investment would provide a meaningful public benefit, ultimately Council voted 4-3 against the proposed language. As always, I appreciate the thoughtful and comprehensive discussion with my colleagues. Subsequently, the resolution unanimously passed with the following amended language: "That Council recommends the administration take action to achieve a temporary parklet in 2020."

On August 18th, the Planning Commision unanimously approved LBM's application for a parklet. LBM announced that the parklet will be constructed by Labor Day.

If you are interested in subscribing to the View from Ward 2 newsletter please visit https://mailchi.mp/shachnerforlakewood/newsletter.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor's Offices' Criminal Division. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.