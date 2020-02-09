The Return Of The Annual Lakewood Kiwanis Scarecrow Festival

Wind nor rain nor COVID 19 will stop the scarecrows from arriving in the fall on Madison Ave. Madison Avenue will become a parade of playfulness with scarecrows lining the entire avenue: West 117th to Riverside Drive, from October 11-25, 2020 for the 7th Annual Lakewood Scarecrow Festival. Make plans to build your own scarecrow and participate in this fun opportunity for individual, families, businesses, clubs and organizations.

Business owners bring more attention to your storefront by building a scarecrow that is unique to your business. Families can bring school lessons or a family activity to life with their scarecrow. This is a great activity as we practice social distancing and get out from behind the screen and get creative.

As a community, we have supported each other through these difficult times. Madison Avenue will be the perfect route to walk from October 11-25th. Now is the time to have some fun together and still stay safe.

Details and applications are available by visiting www.kiwanisfoundation.com

Cost: scarecrow entry fee is $25. Sponsorship entry fee is $125(name of window poster, t-shirts, and local media).

All proceeds will benefit the Lakewood Kiwanis Centennial Project.

Register and pay by visiting:

Kiwanisfoundation.com