Remember To Vote!
LAKEWOOD FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS!
As we head into the November election, The Observer would like to help you make sure your voice is heard. Here is how YOU take part:
First, register to VOTE! You have until Monday, October 5, 2020 to register in Ohio.* It takes two minutes and can be done online in Ohio at:
Olvr.ohiosos.gov
To register online you will need to provide the following:
• Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
• Name
• Date of Birth
• Address
• Last four digits of your Social Security number
Not online or have questions? Call:
General inquiries - 216.443.VOTE (8683)
Bilingual information - 216.443.3233
Hearing Impaired - Ohio Relay Service 711
In Person: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections - 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115
REMEMBER! REMEMBER! REMEMBER!
Voter Registration Deadline:
Mon Oct 5, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot:
Received by Sat Oct 31, 2020 12:00PM EDT
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
In-Person, Received by Tue Nov 3, 2020 7:30PM EST
Ohio General Election
Nov 3, 2020
Early Voting: Not available
In-Person Absentee Voting: Oct 6, 2020 - Nov 2, 2020*
*Taken from usvotefoundation.org and rockethevote.org
Daniel Shields
Dan Shields