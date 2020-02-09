Heaven On Earth At The Elmwood Bakery

Being that I lived in Lakewood in the late 80s and thru the 90s I don’t know how in God’s name I missed this little slice of Heaven. Since I moved back to Lakewood in 2016, I’ve become a serious gastronome. Let’s face it, how do you live in Lakewood without become a foodie, oenophile, or a libationist?

One fine day, (no George Clooney was not there) I checked out this obscure bakery with my friend Sparky. The owner Andy Rerko was understandably in the back busy baking his culinary delights and didn’t have time for chit-chat. We ordered a bear claw, a lady lock, sticky bun and a cheese/fruit Danish, and off we went.

I went home and treated my taste buds to some homemade sweetness. Sparky devoured the Lady Lock, and the sticky bun, saving the bear claw for a Harley road trip through the Blue Ridge Parkway the next morning.

Left to my own research, I found out this last of the old-school bakeries has been around since the 1940s. It’s claim to fame, not to be out done by the awe-inspiring patisserie, and easy on the wallet prices, is a spotlight in the 2003 movie American Splendor.

From the plethora of reviews I’ve read online, they’re known for the date-nut cake, pepperoni bread, apple dumplings, pretzels and the beat goes on. Rave reviews were plentiful on the wedding cakes, specifically the aforementioned date-nut bread.

Check it out for yourself, I know I’ll definitely be back to give the pepperoni bread a shot.

Elmwood Home Bakery15204 Madison Ave. 216-221-4338 Hours: Tues-Fri 7-5pm Sat: 6-3pm