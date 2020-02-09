Community West Foundation Forms Partnership With Common Threads For SocksPLUS Initiative

Community West Foundation announced they have partnered with Common Threads, a charitable thrift store, to be the SocksPLUS in-kind donation drop-off location. Monetary donations, however, should still be sent to the Community West Foundation office located at 800 Sharon Drive in Westlake.

Community West started the SocksPLUS initiative after learning that socks were, and still are, the number one requested item by the homeless. Due to the exponential growth since its inception in 2014, the foundation needed a resource to help house the donations of socks and other items that were arriving at their office. Common Threads has the means to accept donations on the foundation’s behalf and house them until they are delivered to the homeless through the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH).

Common Threads is an initiative of Building Hope in the City, a Cleveland faith-based nonprofit organization with a mission to advance the good of the city, magnify the mission of Jesus and unleash the capability of underestimated people. As a 100% nonprofit thrift store, Common Threads has a unique model where all sales from donated items directly benefit people in Greater Cleveland.

“It’s a win-win for both organizations,” commented Marty Uhle, Community West Foundation President and CEO. “We are receiving the help we need to manage SocksPLUS items that are donated and we are also encouraging our donors to consider Common Threads for any other items they want to donate.” For a complete list of SocksPLUS items most needed for the homeless or to learn more about the partnership, visit SocksPLUS.org.



