Back To Work And School - At Home

Many of us are finding ourselves working from home including our children when school is back in session. A shortened commute! No trips to the gas station! Pants optional! Those are some of the benefits…. However achy necks, shoulders and low backs are some of the consequences of setting up at home especially if using our laptops all day long. If adults and children are sharing a workspace in the home, chances are that there are people of different sizes using the same chair and desk. One set up does not fit all however with a few adjustments it just might be able to!

I am an occupational therapist and ergonomic specialist who works with clients in their homes and offices. Since Covid, I am also offering virtual evaluations of their workspaces. Recommendations are made for the set-up of the current equipment, adjustments of the chair, placement of work equipment, stretching and best work practices to ensure you are as comfortable as possible during the work or school day and to minimize the chance of future musculoskeletal or neurological disorders.

Often no cost or low cost solutions can make a big difference in how you feel. Being comfortable during your work or school day can impact your ability to concentrate and learn and your productivity.

No matter what your workday looks like remember this: Movement is important. Remember to get up, stretch and put movement into your day as much as possible.

Chris Cowan is an occupational thearpist who specializes in ergonomics. She has lived in Lakewood for about 25 years and loves it. She is a volunteer with LEAF (Lakewood Food and Earth), has been a community garden member, has a garden of my own, likes to hike, loves the Metroparks.