Annual LHS Alumni Ranger Marching Band Celebration - Canceled Due To C19

The Lakewood High School Alumni Ranger Marching band forfeits the privilege of marching with the current Lakewood Ranger Marching Band at Homecoming due to Covid-19. While this decision saddens us greatly, we are most concerned with the health and well-being of the students, their famillies, the staff, and the alumni who regularly attend. We do, however, look forward to any and all future opportunities to perform with the band.

In the meantime, show your support and “Like” Lakewood HS Bands and LHS Alumni Ranger Marching Band on Facebook for up-to-date events and fundraisers. You may also visit the Lakewood High School Bands website (www.lakewoodbands.org) Alumni page to register as an alum band member. There are no membership fees and email communications are minimal. Contact us at lhsarmb@yahoo.com with any questions you may have. GO RANGERS!

Mirian Roman is Asssitant to the Alumni Band Directors.