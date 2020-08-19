The View From Ward 2

Express Parking Resolution

The Express Parking Resolution, introduced by Councilmembers Sarah Kepple & Tom Bullock, was passed at August 3rd's City Council meeting. This resolution formalizes the process in which a business can request an express parking space in certain circumstances (e.g., a reserved parking spot in front of a business for customers picking up carry out orders), and also makes the distribution of these spots more equitable. Council recognized that due to Covid-19, Lakewood's restaurants and retailers have increasingly relied on pickup services. Express parking spots will facilitate these quick transactions by ensuring that a space is available nearby the business for short-term use. You can view the resolution here.

Lake Avenue Restriping

The Lake Avenue restriping project is still ongoing but is nearing completion. Please be sure to pay attention to bikers and to the new road markings, including street parking. Cars are only permitted to park on the north side of Lake Avenue in designated areas. Cars that have been parked on the south side of Lake Ave. have interfered with the completion of the lane installation. Additionally, parking on the south side of Lake Ave. effectively eliminates the new bike lane, interfering with bicycle traffic and making biking and driving more treacherous. The City has recently installed signs indicating that parking is not permitted, and vehicles will be towed. The signs are installed on the south side of Lake from Webb to Cove.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor's Offices' Criminal Division. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.