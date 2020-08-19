Supplies4Success Is Back!

As we near the final days of Summer, Lakewood students and their families are preparing to begin a new school year. Since 2011, “Supplies4Success” has been a big part of that process. Many Lakewood businesses have collected supplies generously donated by Lakewood families for distribution to neighbors in need.



Of course, the challenge of the pandemic means a different plan for Supplies4Success this year. Our goal is to provide the same support to Lakewood students while protecting the health and safety of our business community and volunteers.



Here’s how it will work:



- Cash donations preferred. Cash donations reduce the need for going into stores to purchase supplies. They cut down on the number of volunteers needed to sort supplies for donation and give us the ability to save money and purchase items in bulk. We’ve made it easy for you to donate online: http://thelakewoodfoundation.org/lakewood-area-collaborative/supplies-4-success/

- Three donation sites. If you do have items you wish to donate, you can drop them in donation boxes at Foster Pool, Madison Pool, and the Recreation Department office at Lakewood High School. We are not asking Lakewood businesses to collect supplies this year.

- New supplies for remote learning. This school year will be quite different from past years. Lakewood students will spend at least part of the school year engaged in remote learning from home. Our wish list includes typical school supplies, but cash donations will enable us to purchase remote learning items such as headphones in bulk to address the increased needs posed by video conferencing.



Supplies4Success Wish List



Pocket Folders

Notebooks/Paper

Scissors (Pointed)

Dividers

Tape

Pen/Pencils

Erasers

Markers/Sharpies

Pencil Box/Pouch

Hand Sanitizer/Wipes

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers/Expo

Rulers

Composition Notebooks

Post-It Notes/Index Cards



Supplies will be available in each school building. Students and families who need supplies should contact the Parent Resource Coordinator in the elementary schools or the guidance counselors at the middle schools and Lakewood High School. The counselors and coordinators will help families determine what they need and will arrange pick up/drop off of supplies.



We look forward to the time when we can gather again to sort freshly sharpened pencils and bright new markers! Until then, we appreciate your continued generosity toward our neighbors and friends in need. Join us in keeping Supplies4Success going this year. We need your support, now more than ever!

Nora Katzenberger is a member of the Lakewood Foundation Board.