LakewoodAlive To Host “Knowing Your Home: Concrete Floor Refinishing” Virtual Workshop On September 10

A first-of-its-kind workshop for our organization will help you bring new life to your old concrete flooring.

LakewoodAlive will host Knowing Your Home: Concrete Floor Refinishing on Thursday, September 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as a virtual workshop. The ninth workshop of 2020 for this popular home maintenance educational series aims to equip you with the knowledge and confidence you need to pursue a concrete floor refinishing project within your basement, garage or other rooms of your home.

Orchestrated by LakewoodAlive’s Matt Clark and Allison Urbanek, this free workshop will delve into best practices for refinishing your concrete flooring, as well as offer tips for repairing minor cracks and pitting. We’ll discuss when to repair versus when to replace your concrete flooring, and cover the following topics:

Maintenance & Prep

Products & Technique

Finishing & Aftercare

Trouble Shooting

To reserve your free spot for our “Knowing Your Home: Concrete Floor Refinishing” virtual workshop, visit LakewoodAlive.org/ConcreteFloorRefinishing or call 216-521-0655.

Now in its seventh year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company and First Federal Lakewood.