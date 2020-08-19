LakewoodAlive, City of Lakewood To Host “Small Business Rent Relief Program Information Session” Webinar On August 20

LakewoodAlive and the City of Lakewood will host a free webinar presentation – entitled Small Business Rent Relief Program Information Session – on Thursday, August 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. focused on offering guidance and answering questions regarding the City’s newly-released rent relief program that seeks to assist members of Lakewood’s small business community.

The City of Lakewood is utilizing approximately $450,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to stabilize and fortify small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Relief Program provides emergency assistance to income-eligible Lakewood businesses with five or fewer employees that have experienced a reduction in revenue as a result of the current public health emergency.

Members of Lakewood’s small business community are invited to register by visiting LakewoodAlive.org/RentReliefWebinar and participate in this webinar in order to learn about this program, gain insight into how to complete the application and interact in a Q&A session. Space for attending this webinar is limited, and those interested in participating are urged to register ahead of time. A recording of this presentation will be shared at a later date.

Small Business Rent Relief Program Information Session marks the latest in LakewoodAlive’s ongoing efforts – in partnership with the City of Lakewood and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce – to assist Lakewood’s small business community during this uncertain time. To learn more, please visit our webpage (LakewoodAlive.org/COVID19) devoted to compiling resources for assisting Lakewood small businesses during this crisis.