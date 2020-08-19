Lakewood Votes
LAKEWOOD FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS!
As we head into the November election, The Observer would like to help you make sure your voice is heard. Here is how YOU take part:
First, register to VOTE! You have until Monday, October 5, 2020 to register in Ohio.* It takes two minutes and can be done online in Ohio at:
Olvr.ohiosos.gov
To register online you will need to provide the following:
• Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
• Name
• Date of Birth
• Address
• Last four digits of your Social Security number
YOU CAN REGISTER RIGHT NOW!
REMEMBER! REMEMBER! REMEMBER!
Voter Registration Deadline:
Mon Oct 5, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot:
Received by Sat Oct 31, 2020 12:00PM EDT
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
In-Person, Received by Tuesday Nov 3, 2020 7:30PM EST
Ohio General Election
Nov 3, 2020
Early Voting: Not available
In-Person Absentee Voting: Oct 6, 2020 - Nov 2, 2020*
*From usvotefoundation.org and rockethevote.org
Daniel Shields
Dan Shields is a Lakewood Resident,