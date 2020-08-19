"Lakewood Small": A Project To Celebrate And Support Small Businesses

Don't let their appearances fool you: even though the morning crowd is a lot smaller at the Place to Be, and Madison Square Lanes is a lot quieter on Saturday nights, Lakewood's small businesses are fighting to remain a part of the vibrant city we know and love -- they can use all the help they can get to win that fight.



"Lakewood Small" is an art project that serves as a charity effort and love letter for the heart and soul of Lakewood, Ohio — our small businesses. Featuring forty-eight of Lakewood’s oldest and most cherished shops and storefronts, this hand-drawn piece aims to celebrate each and every small business that makes our city special. 100% of the proceeds from this project will be either donated back to the small businesses featured on the print, or donated to the Lakewood Foundation per these business' request. If you're interested in picking up a $23 print, visit etsy.me/3gZFcEK or search for "manytinylines" on social media.

A resident of Lakewood for almost a decade, Anne-Marie Crawmer is a college student at The Ohio State University and a freelance illustrator interested in architecture and the small business community of Lakewood.