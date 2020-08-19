Antonio Calls Out LaRose On Move To Ban Ballot Drop Boxes

Ohio Senator Nickie Antonio has released a statement criticizing Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for issuing a new directive which bans Boards of Elections across the state from making additional ballot drop boxes available to voters:

"I am frankly sickened by Secretary of State LaRose's actions today. This is an attack on voting rights in Ohio, plain and simple.

"There is nothing in the Ohio Revised Code requiring only one ballot drop box per county.

"Frank LaRose has taken it upon himself to ban additional drop boxes, actively making it harder for Ohioans to return their ballots during a pandemic.

"Frank LaRose is also admitting with this directive that he had the power to add ballot drop boxes all along.

"He ignored our repeated calls for him to act, and now says there's no time to act. This is inexcusable.

"There is still time for Secretary of State LaRose to do the right thing. With nearly three months until Election Day, plenty of counties could add more secure drop boxes, and even install cameras to monitor them.

"All the Boards of Elections need is the authority they apparently had all along, until Frank LaRose unilaterally decided to take it away this morning.

"My Democratic colleagues and I will be doubling down on our push to strengthen Ohio's voting process. Ohioans need safe, simple, and secure voting options every election, but especially during the ongoing COVID crisis.

"This is a fight worth having. As John Lewis reminded us, 'people before us died in the fight for free and fair elections.'“

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in her first elected term in the Ohio Senate District 23, following 8 years of service in the Ohio House of Representatives, 13th House District with 5 of those years serving in leadership as Minority Whip. Antonio has also served as Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug/alcohol treatment program for women and teacher for children with special needs.