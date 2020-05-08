Starr Gazer

AUGUST

Aries: The world is your canvas Ram, go ahead & paint your reality till the sheep come home, Mars is still in your sign, & you’re the one holding the Magic Wand, manifest.

Taurus: The Bull has a thought & it holds onto it like a Pitbull that’s in a tug-a-war, Bull let go of the negative thoughts, you don’t need to hold onto them, think only positive thoughts.

Gemini: Twins, you should be having double-the-fun, but it seems like you’re taking Life a little too seriously…throw yourself an invent your own cocktail zoom party, & let the games begin.

Cancer: Get out of that Crab shell of yours, Venus is at your door, the world not only needs your existence right now but will benefit from it…shine your Moonlight & they will come…

Leo: You are the King/Queen of the Jungle for a reason, so get as tapped in tuned on, as you can possibly be, that Jungle of yours is ready to show the world what you’re made of, turn it up.

Virgo: The world is not your competitor, leave the critiquing for somebody else, there is no right or wrong, just different points of view, don’t you have a garden to tend to, better use of your gifts.

Libra: You attract what you are, vibration is energy & will attract unto itself what is, go about your business & be that thing, that peace mediator, that dancer, painter, poet, just do it.

Scorpio: With Uranus opposing the Scorpion for some time now it’s time to decide what you want, you’re more intense & stronger than to let something like that bring you down, be you.

Sagittarius: The Centaur is all about expansion, you’re the one who gets to decide what it is you want to expand, a thought is just a thought, make sure you’re only thinking of things you want.

Capricorn: Every request is answered, ask & you shall receive Goat, there is more than enough prosperity in the Universe to go around, you won’t be taking anyone’s piece of the pie.

Aquarian: As you trek back up the emotional scale, know that every step, no matter how far, is bringing you closer to claiming your power, up, up & away Aquarian, you own the sky.

Pisces: The world is your oyster Fish, it’s your choice, do you want to swim in the ocean with the whales or in a small pond with the minnows, take some lessons from the Goat this month.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com