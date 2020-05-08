Starr Gazer
AUGUST
Aries: The world is your canvas Ram, go ahead & paint your reality till the sheep come home, Mars is still in your sign, & you’re the one holding the Magic Wand, manifest.
Taurus: The Bull has a thought & it holds onto it like a Pitbull that’s in a tug-a-war, Bull let go of the negative thoughts, you don’t need to hold onto them, think only positive thoughts.
Gemini: Twins, you should be having double-the-fun, but it seems like you’re taking Life a little too seriously…throw yourself an invent your own cocktail zoom party, & let the games begin.
Cancer: Get out of that Crab shell of yours, Venus is at your door, the world not only needs your existence right now but will benefit from it…shine your Moonlight & they will come…
Leo: You are the King/Queen of the Jungle for a reason, so get as tapped in tuned on, as you can possibly be, that Jungle of yours is ready to show the world what you’re made of, turn it up.
Virgo: The world is not your competitor, leave the critiquing for somebody else, there is no right or wrong, just different points of view, don’t you have a garden to tend to, better use of your gifts.
Libra: You attract what you are, vibration is energy & will attract unto itself what is, go about your business & be that thing, that peace mediator, that dancer, painter, poet, just do it.
Scorpio: With Uranus opposing the Scorpion for some time now it’s time to decide what you want, you’re more intense & stronger than to let something like that bring you down, be you.
Sagittarius: The Centaur is all about expansion, you’re the one who gets to decide what it is you want to expand, a thought is just a thought, make sure you’re only thinking of things you want.
Capricorn: Every request is answered, ask & you shall receive Goat, there is more than enough prosperity in the Universe to go around, you won’t be taking anyone’s piece of the pie.
Aquarian: As you trek back up the emotional scale, know that every step, no matter how far, is bringing you closer to claiming your power, up, up & away Aquarian, you own the sky.
Pisces: The world is your oyster Fish, it’s your choice, do you want to swim in the ocean with the whales or in a small pond with the minnows, take some lessons from the Goat this month.
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.