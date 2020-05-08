Mamaliga, Here We Come--2020 Version

St Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral announces its Romanian Food Festival--drive-thru style--for August 21 and 22. Your favorite Romanian foods will be on the menu as you order from your car and enjoy your meal at home or perhaps a picnic at the lake. Stuffed cabbage, chicken paprikash, sausage/sauerkraut, mamaliga (our version of polenta baked with cheese and sour cream) and mititei, Romanian mighty burgers hot off the grill. Also enjoy freshly-made elephant ears and assorted pastries. All appropriate safety measures are in place for safe food preparation plus service.



"For 15 years our annual festival has steadily gained in popularity, so not being able to provide this opportunity this year for our neighbors and friends is particularly painful," says Father Remus Grama, parish priest. "The decision to offer this modified version of our festival in some small part hopefully will be seen as a valuable substitute for our successful yearly summer festival."



This year experience a smaller "Taste of Romania" through the good foods being cooked and offered with love by St Mary's Romanian Orthodox Cathedral, located just up the street at 3256 Warren Rd, in the Kamms Corners neighborhood. Friday, August 21: 4pm to 8pm and Saturday, August 22: 12pm to 8pm.



Call 216-941-5550 for further information or visit the website www.smroc.org

Betty Catana is the media representative for St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral, 3256 Warren Road, Cleveland, and publicity chairman for the upcoming Romanian Festival.