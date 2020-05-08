LakewoodAlive's Warren Road Beautification Project Brings Artistic Bus Shelter To Warren-Madison Intersection.

Phase 2 of LakewoodAlive's Warren Road Beautification Project continued during July with the installation of an artistic bus shelter at the northwest corner of Warren Road and Madison Avenue near Fifth Third Bank.

Local artist April Bleakney designed this shelter wrap to complement her nearby deer-themed public art mural, which celebrates the peacefulness and serenity this animal symbolizes

This improvement follows the addition of 15 trees, two public art murals and new crosswalks. LakewoodAlive thanks the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and our many terrific partners, including the City of Lakewood and Cuyahoga County, for making this collaborative effort possible. Look for more details regarding this project in the coming weeks.