LakewoodAlive Announces Board Of Directors For 2021 Fiscal Year

LakewoodAlive announces its board of directors for its 2021 fiscal year (July 2020 – June 2021). This accomplished group, consisting of 26 community leaders who reside and/or work in Lakewood, brings demonstrated commitment, as well as a wide array of knowledge and skills to our organization.

LakewoodAlive proudly welcomes Chris Bergin, Dani Krasnicki, Amanda Santa and Eric Stephens as incoming board members for 2021. Each has already made significant contributions to our organization and the Lakewood community:

Chris Bergin – Chris, a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lucien Realty, is a longtime member of LakewoodAlive’s Housing Committee who has participated in a variety of volunteer projects over the years, including completing yard cleanups for families in-need and painting bike racks in Downtown Lakewood. A born-and-raised Lakewoodite, Chris has generously served as a sponsor for Light Up Lakewood, LakewoodAlive’s flagship holiday community event now in its 14th year.

Dani Krasnicki – Dani, general manager for Aladdin’s Eatery, is a member of the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance, a merchant association of LakewoodAlive committed to ensuring Lakewood’s downtown district remains a top destination for dining, shopping and entertainment. In this role Dani attends regular merchant meetings, assists with planning events like the Lakewood Chocolate Walk and serves as an ambassador for Lakewood’s vibrant small business community.

Amanda Santa – Amanda, a Senior Associate at The Siegfried Group, is a member of the Light Up Lakewood Committee who has helped to spearhead the Holiday Market at the Lakewood Masonic Temple. A native of northeast Ohio who resides in Lakewood, Amanda also serves on the Development Committee, playing a key role in helping LakewoodAlive to develop community solidarity initiatives as a way to convey optimism and togetherness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Stephens – Eric, Director of Community Outreach for Lakewood New Life Church, has helped to coordinate numerous LNLC volunteer housing projects with LakewoodAlive, many of which require advanced skill sets. Eric, who serves as Senior Philanthropy Advisor for Baldwin Wallace University, was celebrated as an award honoree for his exemplary service to LakewoodAlive during “Loving Lakewood: All-Stars” last February.

Outgoing board members Dana Anderson, Cindy Einhouse, Bryan Evans and Brittany O’Connor each roll off the board after serving two three-year terms. Each leaves a remarkable legacy of service at LakewoodAlive that includes an original member of the Lakewood Summer Meltdown Committee (Anderson), a community leader with expertise in nonprofit management and fundraising (Einhouse), a driving force behind improvements to Kauffman Park (Evans) and LakewoodAlive’s Board President for the past two years (O’Connor), among many notable accomplishments. O’Connor transitions to Immediate Past President, serving on the executive committee. LakewoodAlive also thanks Eric Lowrey, who served as immediate past president, for his devotion and commitment to the board for the past eight years.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a board of directors comprised of incredible folks who are generous with their time and talents, and who share our passion and commitment to our organization’s mission,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “On behalf of the entire LakewoodAlive family, we are thrilled to welcome Chris, Dani, Amanda and Eric to our board, and we are thankful to Dana, Cindy, Bryan, Brittany and Eric for your many lasting impacts on our organization.”

Elected officers for the 2021 board consist of Jarrell McAlister (President), Michael Bentley (Vice President), Julie Warren (Secretary), Will Costello (Treasurer) and Brittany O’Connor (Immediate Past President). Committee chairpersons for 2021 include Bentley (Development), Costello (Finance), Tim Dewald (Marketing), Rob Donaldson (Design), Jim “JP” Ptacek (Housing) and Patty Ryan (Governance).

Congratulations to all members of LakewoodAlive’s 2021 board and thank you for your service. To view the full board roster, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/Staff.