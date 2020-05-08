Help Keep Polling Locations Open

Please sign up along with me to be a poll worker in November.

Polling places will close without more people signing up. It’s that simple.

I know that Lakewood loves being able to vote near home.

Voting early is great, it’s what I’m doing and I recommend it, but not nearly everyone is going to vote early.

Lots of Lakewoodites really value casting a vote at that neighborhood school or church.

We can do that this year, and experience has now shown that it can be a fairly safe option, but more of us need to sign up to be poll workers.

So please sign up at tinyurl.com/helpvoteCUY along with me.

Attorneys can get continuing education credits this year. For the rest of us, well, we will get paid and we will get PPE provided.

More important, we will help protect people’s right to vote.

Lakewood resident Matt Kuhns is a freelance graphic designer, and occasional author.