Gavlak Is New Rotary President

Gina Gavlak has been installed as president of the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River for the Rotary year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, succeeding Marjorie Corrigan.



Ms. Gavlak is vice president of business development and president of North Coast Health Foundation. She joined Rotary in March 2016. She is the club's ninety-fifth president.



Steve Clark is the club’s president-elect. Mark Bacon and Tom English will continue as executive secretary and treasurer, respectively.



Sworn in as directors (2020-2023) were Chris Arnold, George Frank, and George Hwang. They join directors Mark Bacon, Steve Clark, and Doug Cooper (2018-2021), and Jonathan Clark, Pam Gallagher-Vine, and Jim Lechko (2019-2022).



Rotary’s theme for 2020-2021 is “Rotary Opens Opportunities.” The club meets online Mondays at noon via Zoom. The link to Zoom and additional information can be found on the club website, www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org.