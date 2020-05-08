Eric Jolly: Fourteenth President Of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club

Adam Sonnhalter, Assistant District Governor of the Rotary Cuyahoga County Northwest – Lorain County recently presided over the installation of Eric Jolly as President of the Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club.

Eric takes over the Sunrise Rotary club that was founded in May 2007 by former members of the 96-year-old Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Club. Eric is a former casualty insurance adjuster and supervisor. Eric and wife, Anne, have lived and raised their family in Lakewood since 1993. He had been a Rotary Exchange Student in Australia in 1972 – 1973. That gave him the idea of joining and getting involved in Rotary. He joined the Sunrise Rotary in 2019 and was elected to the Club Board. The members recognized his interest and enthusiasm and nominated him for Club President in the spring of 2020. Eric was active on several Club service committees and participated in the community during his short time as a member. He was particularly helpful to the Club’s Rotary Exchange Student from Finland during the 2019-2020 Rotary year.

Installed at the same meeting were Secretary Kim Murphy, and Treasurer, Mallory Mertz. The Sunrise Board members are Michael Hamed, Jim Penning, Marty Harris, Jason Pickering and Carol Barrett. The Past President is Lynda Carter.

Rotary was established in 1905 and is the oldest and largest international service organization in the world. Its stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million men and women, known as Rotarians.

There are two Rotary Clubs in Lakewood and Rocky River. The oldest meets on Mondays at Noon and a second the meets on Wednesdays at 7:30am. Both meet at the Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Center at Hilliard and West 210, behind Rocky River City Hall. Both Clubs follow the motto of Rotary: "Service Above Self." Through Club Committees they plan and conduct Community, Vocational, Youth and International projects in the area. Awarding scholarships, supporting food banks, installing neighborhood food pantries, hosting exchange students, providing dictionaries to third grade students, reading to children at local schools are just a few of the programs of these Clubs.

You are invited join with the men and women of the Clubs and add your time and talent. Contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com,