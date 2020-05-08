“COVID-19: A Lakewood Community Update” Virtual Conversation Planned For August 6

LakewoodAlive will host a free webinar presentation – entitled COVID-19: A Lakewood Community Update – on Thursday, August 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to provide a local update on the pandemic and discuss what Lakewoodites can do to protect themselves during this period of uncertainty.

Orchestrated in conjunction with the City of Lakewood, Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center and Cuyahoga County Board of Health, this community conversation will explore where Lakewood and Cuyahoga County stand with regards to COVID-19 and the steps being taken to address the pandemic. Topics will range from best practices for keeping our families healthy to enforcement of state safety mandates to balancing health and economic needs for our community.

Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive, will serve as moderator. Panelists for this webinar consist of:

Cuyahoga County Board of Health

Terry Allan – Health Commissioner

City of Lakewood

Meghan F. George – Mayor

Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center

Dr. James Hekman – Medical Director

Members of the Lakewood community are invited to register to participate by visiting LakewoodAlive.org/CommunityUpdate. Space for attending this webinar is limited to 100 people, and those interested in participating are urged to register ahead of time. Questions will be taken from audience members. A recording of this presentation will be shared at a later date.

LakewoodAlive hosts community forums designed to provide access to experts and resources within a particular field, as well as to engage our neighbors in meaningful discussions regarding topics pertinent to our community. To learn more, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/CommunityForums.