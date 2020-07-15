Sunrise Rotary Places Little Free Food Pantry At Lakewood Methodist Church

The Little Free Food Pantry idea goes back to 1999, as a way of neighbors helping neighbors who are facing food insecurity. They empower people to make immediate change in their own neighborhood. Kim Murphy of the Sunrise Rotary Club saw information about this idea on social media. It sounded like a great idea and she got more information on line. She was surprised to find out that it was a movement that has spread across the country! The Club decided to take on the building and installation of a Little Free Food Pantry as a service project. Club member, Jim Rowe, built the pantry. It was installed at the Lakewood Methodist Church and church members, particularly from the Youth Group, decorated the Box and collected items which with to stock it. Methodist Church members, Marty Harris, of the Sunrise Rotary Club and her husband Jim, who is also a Rotary member, helped get the Pantry started at the Church.

The Little Free Food Pantry is available for church members and neighbors to take advantage of if they have an immediate need and can’t get to a community food bank. People who attend the Church’s monthly dinners have also taken advantage of the Pantry.

The Sunrise Rotary Club will continue to arrange for collection and stocking of the Little Free Food Panty as one its Community Service Projects. The Club also supports the Lakewood Community Service Center, Rocky River Assistance Program, and participates in the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food distribution of the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation.

There are two Rotary Clubs in Lakewood and Rocky River. The oldest meets on Mondays at Noon and a second the meets on Wednesdays at 7:30am. Both meet at the Don Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Center at Hilliard and West 210, behind Rocky River City Hall. Both Clubs follow the motto of Rotary – Service Above Self. Through Club Committees, they plan and conduct Community, Vocational, Youth and International projects in the area. Awarding scholarships, hosting exchange students, providing dictionaries to third grade students, and reading to children in local schools are just a few of the programs of these Clubs.

You are invited to join with men and women and share your time and talent in serving the Community through Rotary. Contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com.