New Principal For Grant Elementary Named

The Board of Education at its July 6 meeting approved Lakewood City Schools’ Teaching and Learning Coordinator Christine Foote as the next Grant Elementary School Principal. Foote will replace Kait Turner, who moves to a new position with the District.



Foote, who has teaching and administrative experience from elementary to college level over the span of her career, joined Lakewood City Schools in 2005 as an elementary instructional coach. Prior to that she spent six years working as a middle school teacher in New Orleans and an elementary teacher for the Cleveland Municipal School District. In 2014, Foote was appointed to one of the Lakewood City Schools' teaching and learning coordinator positions.



Throughout her career with Lakewood, Foote has focused on literacy and equitable education for all and has provided staff training to address these issues. She has done considerable work with the District’s English Language Learners program and was instrumental in developing resources and a professional learning hub for staff for the remote instruction period of the 2019-2020 school year.



Christine earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Baldwin Wallace University, a Master of Education with a focus on Curriculum and Instruction from Cleveland State University, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Concordia University. She holds licensure in Elementary 1-8, Reading K-12, and Principal Licensure Grades PreK-12.



"I feel honored to join the Grant Elementary School community as their principal,” Foote said. “I'm excited to continue building on the positive relationships established over the years with the Grant staff. I look forward to working collaboratively with this talented team as we support our students."



Superintendent Mike Barnes praised Foote for her broad experience and professionalism: “Mrs. Foote is a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of teaching and administrative experience. We are excited for her to begin her tenure at Grant Elementary.”



Foote begins her new position on August 3.