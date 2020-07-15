Mayor's Corner

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every aspect of our daily lives. COVID-19 persists in Lakewood, Cuyahoga County and Ohio.There continues to be an increase in cases and my administration is working constantly to meet and address this rapidly evolving public health crisis. I have advocated for mask requirements at the state and county levels as a regional approach to masks would be most effective. Prior to the Cuyahoga County mask requirement issued by the Governor, I had prepared legislation for a Lakewood requirement. Even with the state mandate this work continues and I, along with members of Lakewood City Council will introduce Lakewood specific legislation on the July 20th docket.

Our business community are our partners in enforcing these new requirements. I have communicated through letters, the Small Business Task Force and have sent our community police officers out to proactively remind businesses of the social distancing and now mask requirements. I also continue to work closely with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to enforce existing social distancing requirements. We have received complaints about specific restaurants and we have responded with phone calls, warnings and visits from police to remind restaurant operators of their responsibilities if they are to continue operating during the pandemic. We have established guidelines for enforcement between our police and law departments.

As we navigate this once in a century pandemic we need to work together. Wear your mask, practice social distancing and be part of the solution.

Be safe, stay healthy.