Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation, long known for its holiday food distributions in the winter and cleaning supply distributions in the spring, is once again reaching out for help from the community – this time to meet the needs of our youngest residents.

“Business as usual” is far from the current reality. Rallying lots of volunteers for an LCAC distribution violates current health practices, but basic human needs still exist. One of those needs, a rather expensive one, is providing diapers for babies and toddlers.

Our organization partners with, and supports, Lakewood Community Services Center. When word of LCSC clients’ need for diapers came to our attention, LCAC board members developed a social distancing plan to collect disposable diapers via a drive-thru event. This collection method will allow people to drop off their donations of diapers from the safety of their vehicles. At the close of the event, LCAC board members will deliver all the donated diapers to Lakewood Community Services Center.

From LCSC Executive Director, Trish Rooney - “Diapers are a big expense at the best of times. But with the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, families are struggling more now than ever to meet their basic needs. We are grateful to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation for organizing the diaper drive and to everyone who donates.”

Diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6 - for babies weighing 20-35 lbs are needed the most. All diaper donations must be newly purchased and in unopened packaging. Also, smaller packages/boxes are preferred over large quantity boxes for easier, more equitable distribution to families.

LCAC’s Drive-Thru Diaper Donation Event will take place on Saturday, July 18th from 10 a.m. until noon in the parking lot behind the Masonic Temple at 15300 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. LCAC board members will be wearing masks and observing social distancing when accepting donations. Please follow designated entrances and exits when dropping off donations.

As always, we look forward to seeing many wonderful, caring neighbors and friends of Lakewood at this event!