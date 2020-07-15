LakewoodAlive To Host “Knowing Your Home: Cabinet Refinishing” Virtual Workshop On July 16

It's estimated that people spend more waking hours in the kitchen than any other room of their home. That's all the more reason to give your kitchen a splash of newness by transforming your aging cabinets into attractive centerpieces of this all-important room.

LakewoodAlive will host Knowing Your Home: Cabinet Refinishing on Thursday, July 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as a virtual workshop. The eighth workshop of 2020 for this popular home maintenance educational series seeks to equip attendees with the knowledge and confidence they need to pursue a kitchen cabinet refinishing project.

Led by Matt Clark, LakewoodAlive’s Tool Box Coordinator, this workshop will offer a step-by-step approach for refinishing your cabinets effectively by focusing on the process, products and safety measures necessary to ensure a job well done. Matt will share best practices for undertaking a cabinet remodel, covering everything from knowing which tools and materials you will need to repairing cracks and damage to maintaining hardware.

To reserve your free spot for our "Knowing Your Home: Cabinet Refinishing" virtual workshop, visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome or call 216-521-0655.

Now in its seventh year, LakewoodAlive's "Knowing Your Home" series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company and First Federal Lakewood.