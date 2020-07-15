Lakewood Public Library Reopens Buildings

Lakewood Public Library is now offering in-person services at both Main Library and Madison Branch, as of Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The Library’s Administration and Board of Trustees have closely monitored the Coronavirus crisis and are following all of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the Governor’s Office, as well as the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. The Library has also utilized the Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 consulting to establish best practices to safely resume operations.

For the time being, Lakewood Public Library Main Library and Madison Branch will be open with the reduced hours of Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Library plans to slowly reinstate evening and weekend hours over time.

Patrons can browse all library collections while visiting the Library. The Study Rooms, Librainium, Computer Connections and public computers in the Technology Center at the Main Library and the Fedor Center at the Madison Branch will be unavailable until further notice. These areas will eventually reopen.

Before visiting the Library, please be aware of the following:

All patrons two years of age and older must wear a face covering while in the Library. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided to you. Patrons who do not wish to wear a face covering can call ahead to request items for pick-up at the drive-through window at the Main Library or curbside service at the Madison Branch.

All patrons must enter the Library using the south patron entrance at both the Main Library and the Madison Branch.

All patrons are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain a six feet distance from other patrons and staff.

All items must be returned in a book return slot. Staff will not accept returns from patrons at service desks.

Safety practices the Library has put in place include:

All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before being discharged and re-shelved.

All service desks have plexiglass guards and stanchions in place to help maintain social distancing.

All water fountains will be unavailable.

Library furniture has been rearranged to help promote social distancing.

All Library programming is suspended until further notice.

Library staff will stop once per hour to clean and sanitize their work stations, and clean and sanitize high touch public areas throughout the day.

Library staff will have a daily health assessment at the beginning of their shift.

Library staff will be required to wear a face covering at all times while working.

Thank you for your patience as the Library continues through this gradual reopening, prioritizing the safety and health of our patrons and staff while offering library services. Lakewood Public Library continues to monitor the global pandemic with the hope of expanding hours and library services as soon as it is safe.