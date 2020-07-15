Guy Fieri Eat Your Heart Out At The Red Rose Café

On my never ending search to try each and every restaurant in Lakewood, I’ve always wondered about The Red Rose Café. Living on Atkins, I drive past the Red Rose quite often, but just never ventured in. It’s a true neighborhood dive bar, and I mean that in the sincerest kindest way. Guy Fieri would love it here.

No frills, no superficial razzmatazz, just ordinary good food, good service, good prices and good people. I’m not surprised when I found out who the owners are, Brian & Rose Kirschnick. I worked with Brian at the Public House, (Kamm’s Corners) in the early 90s, and Rose was a customer, two of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet.

I went with my friend, Sparky, who ordered the Chicken Philly, and I ordered the Bacon-Blue Burger, both sandwiches were filling, and hit the spot. I’m not much of a beer drinker, so I went for my old standby Dewar’s & water, and Sparky had a Bacardi & coke or two. Service was good, prices are good, and the food nailed it. They have deep-fried Oreos, topped with chocolate sauce & powdered sugar, on the menu for dessert, which I might have to try next time.

I was surprised to find a .25¢ bowling machine, I didn’t think bars had those anymore. There are also a few tables outside in the back for patio dining, adjacent to their parking lot. They have a Keno machine, a fairly long bar, and Cleveland sports memorabilia adorning the walls. Along with the Lakewood Observer, the Red Rose also just celebrated their 15-year anniversary.

Come in and take a load off, they serve wings for $6.50 a dozen, every day till 1am, and have Daily Specials Sun: Hot Dogs/Brats/Sausage, Mon. Thurs. & Sat: ½ Burger & Fries, Tues: Chicken Philly & Fries, Wed: Tacos: Beef/Veggie/Chorizo/Chicken/Shrimp, Fri: Cod Sandwich & Fries.

Hours: 7 days/12pm-2:30am 14810 Madison Ave (216) 228-7133 Carry-Out Available