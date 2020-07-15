7 Reasons To Run The Virtual Meltdown 5K

Believe it or not, running can be fun. This is especially true in the case of LakewoodAlive’s Virtual Meltdown 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk taking place July 15 to July 31. Here are seven reasons why you should register now and lace up your running shoes to partake in these virtual races sponsored by Cox Communications:

1. Support LakewoodAlive

The Virtual Meltdown 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk serve as a fundraiser for LakewoodAlive. When you participate, you are empowering our organization to continue our efforts to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods within the city we love. Thank you very much for your support!

2. Celebrate Summer Safely

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely altered life as we know it, and chances are many of your regular summer activities have been put on hold. Yet we as humans have an innate need for movement and exercise. The Virtual Meltdown 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk enable you to fulfill this need while enjoying this unusual summer in a safe manner.

3. Enjoy the Perks

With participation comes perks beyond simply supporting LakewoodAlive. These include a special edition Virtual Meltdown commemorative t-shirt, prizes for top finishers in each age category and – for Virtual Meltdown 5K participants – a voucher for a "buy one, get one free" beer token offer redeemable at the Beer Garden during the 2021 Lakewood Summer Meltdown (age 21+).

4. 180+ Miles to Explore

More than 180 miles of sidewalks flank the streets of our city, so there's no shortage of routes to explore when training or conquering the Virtual Meltdown 5K. Whether flying through Birdtown, maneuvering down Madison or gliding along the Gold Coast, running Lakewood offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy the many unique neighborhoods that define our city.

5. Not in Lakewood? No Problem!

Meltdown 5K fans from as far away as Texas have made the annual trek to Lakewood in order to participate. This year, however, such travel is not necessary. The virtual nature of the 2020 races easily enables former Lakewoodites and supporters from across the region and beyond to work up a sweat while supporting LakewoodAlive.

6. Get Social!

Running is more fun when you share your accomplishment with family and friends! Race participants are encouraged to celebrate by posting a race-day selfie on Facebook and Instagram using hashtag #VirtualMeltdown5K for a chance to be featured on LakewoodAlive’s social pages.

7. Be Like Timmy Meltdown

"Timmy Meltdown" is the enthusiastic, slightly goofy star of our Virtual Meltdown 5K Training Guide Video Series. He embodies the fact that anyone – from a veteran runner to a complete novice – can celebrate the season and help the Summer Meltdown tradition to live on through participation in our virtual races. Be like Timmy Meltdown, and register now at LakewoodAlive.org/Meltdown5K!