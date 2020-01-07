On June 18th at the Around The corner Parking Lot The Giving Tree Project presented their second face mask tree, which provides free face masks (hanging from a tree) to community members who do not have access to them or cannot afford them.

The story began with local attorney Kira Krivosh teaming up with State Senator Nickie Antonio. Both had been sewing and donating face masks when they realized there are people within our communities who either cannot afford or do not have access to masks. They teamed up with the Chief Operating Officer Kay Spatafore from Because I Said I Would and from there the Giving Tree Project was born. They have an amazing group of volunteers and sewers from different areas and are always looking for more people to support the project. The goal is to ultimately have a Giving Tree in every community. They also have the support of Lakewood Mayor Meghan George. It is truly community teamwork at its finest, as they also have had Peace by Piece Cleveland (an organization that supports and enhances the well-being of impoverished individuals with disabilities and their families) helping their sewers by cutting fabric.

Their first Giving Tree went live in Rocky River on May 28 and has already given out hundreds of free masks to the public. The Lakewood Giving Tree (the second) has been live since June 18th. They are looking at their third tree being in the City of Cleveland in the coming weeks. Masks are free and are replenished daily during business days from 10 am to 2 pm. First come, first served. Rules are as follows:

Limit two masks per person.

Please hand wash your mask prior to first use.

Interested in becoming a sewer for The Giving Tree Project? They provide kits with fabric and instructions! Not a sewer but want to help? They need fabric cutters and additional volunteers. Please contact GivingTreeProjectLKWD@gmail.com