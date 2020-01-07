Starr Gazer

JULY

Aries: Mars is staying for a visit Ram, for 6 months, let go of what was in order to make room for what is to be; action is your key word this month, you’ll have plenty of energy…

Taurus: Make like a rabbit Bull & jump for JOY, yes, that is your purpose for being here, get out & circulate, rabbits are fertile, plant those seeds of thought & watch them multiply.

Gemini: Now that Venus has ended its Retrograde, pack them bags, adventure awaits the Twins, love is around every corner, & for you, it’s double the pleasure, get your game on .

Cancer: Grab yourself a seeded dandelion Crab, & make a wish, the Sun is shining blessings upon you, Mercury goes direct July 12th, & the Universe is saying “ask & you shall receive.”

Leo: Raise those vibrations Lion, the Jungle follows your lead, only you can spread the positive vibe far & wide, because when you ROAR, everyone within the planetary scope listens.

Virgo: It’s time to curtail the complaining, if you need help with something, just ASK! It’s not that daunting of a task, once you open mouth & engage your tongue, Voila! Words come out.

Libra: You’re usually the one waving the white flag, you avoid confrontation at all costs, this month the spotlight is on you, take a bow & say thank you, think of it as gratitude vitamins.

Scorpio: We know you like to stay hidden deep in your cave, pondering life’s mysteries, however, the Planets are asking you to come out & spread random acts of kindness, Scorpion.

Sagittarius: Wake-up call Centaur, stop swallowing poison & expect everyone else to die, give up your old story, release all the guilt you’ve been carrying, aim that arrow towards forgiveness.

Capricorn: OK Goat, STOP right now, put your IPhone away, close your desk calendar, throw your to-do list out the window, & let that inner child out now, you’re choking it, time to PLAY.

Aquarian: Find your tribe, nobody better than you than to gather a group of spiritually minded eclectic souls to encourage, support, & inspire each other, meet outdoors, then brainstorm.

Pisces: Quit comparing apples to oranges Fish, big fish, little fish, rainbow fish, tuna fish, sardines, Shamu, or baby shark…Can’t we all just get along? We swim in the same sea…

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com