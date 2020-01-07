Rotary International Welcomes First President From Germany

As of July 1, Holger Knaack from the Rotary Club of Herzogtom Laureburg-Mollin, Germany took over as President of Rotary International. Shown here with his wife, Susanne, he joined Rotary in 1992. He has served as a local Club President and a District Governor and has been on the RI Board of Directors since 2013. His major Rotary Interest over his years in Rotary has been the Youth Exchange Program. The program provides opportunities for High School Students to spend about nine months in countries around the world. He understands the importance of promoting world peace and understanding through young people. In his first letter to Rotary members as President he states, “Rotary is not just a club that you join: it is invitation to endless opportunities. We believe in creating opportunities for others and for ourselves. We believe that our acts of service, large and small, generate opportunities for people who need our help, and that Rotary opens opportunities for us to live a richer, more meaningful life with friends around the world based on our core values.”

Rotary was established in 1905 and is the oldest and largest international service organization in the world. Its stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million men and women, known as Rotarians.

There are two Rotary Clubs in Lakewood and Rocky River. The oldest meets on Mondays at noon and the second meets on Wednesdays at 7:30am. Both meet at the Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Center at Hilliard and West 210, behind Rocky River City Hall. Both Club follow the motto of Rotary: "Service Above Self." Through Club Committees they plan and conduct Community, Vocational, Youth and International projects in the area. Awarding scholarships, support of food banks, installing neighborhood food pantries, hosting exchange students, providing dictionaries to third grade students, reading to children at local schools are just a few of the programs of these Clubs.

You are invited join with the men and women of the Clubs and add your time and talent. Contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com.