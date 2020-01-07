Mayor's Corner

As we head into summer, I am reflecting on the big picture issues and the countless details we have addressed together so far.

We are managing the COVID-19 pandemic and are taking steps to ensure Lakewood remains as safe as possible while settling into our new normal. We are pursuing grants for our Fire Department and Police Department to keep us fully staffed and fully stocked with necessary supplies. I have been advocating to our state and federal elected officials for more resources and they are coming. Lakewood will receive over $2.3 million in newly distributed CARES Act funding through a change in Ohio law. We have expanded outdoor dining, suspended some parking enforcement, and provided rent relief in support of our small businesses.

Demonstrators in Lakewood have drawn attention to the national dialogue on racial violence and caused my administration to ask ourselves what more we can do here. Our Police Department and Human Resources Department are examining our policies and procedures and, at my request, implementing additional training to ensure Lakewood is a place where Black Lives Matter.

Many other issues that have been overshadowed in recent weeks and months are still very important to our community. Lakewood’s stormwater issue persists. I am advocating to the Ohio EPA and the U.S. EPA for a fair and affordable path forward. The food truck legislation I sponsored last year has resulted in more than a dozen food trucks inspected by our Fire Department this spring and a new business featuring food trucks in Lakewood. With a continued focus on responsible finances, we saved 40% of the costs on the base and pavement patching, resurfacing, and restriping at Lakewood Park and Winterhurst Ice Rink by bringing some of the work in-house. In the process, we were able to add 30 new parking spaces at Lakewood Park by reconfiguring the layout with no loss of greenspace.

Big picture values of health, safety, equity, and justice have always been supported in Lakewood and I am committed to reflecting that at City Hall. My administration will continue its work to align the many details of municipal government with those community values.

Stay healthy.