LHS Female Athlete Of The Year Is Also The Sportsman Of The Year!
Abbie Tuleta, a 2020 Graduate of Lakewood High School was just named the 2019/2020 season's Female Athlete of the Year as well as the Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award - Female recipient. Abbie earned Varsity Letters in Soccer, Softball and Ice Hockey this last season and was named the Softball team's Captain and MVP as a Junior. Abbie comes from a long line of great athletes in the Tuleta family and her father John was a hockey coach in the community for many years. Congratulations to Abbie and the whole Tuleta family for this great honor.
Ted Nagel
Ted Nagel is the Lakewood High School Girls Varsity Soccer Coach.
Volume 16, Issue 13, Posted 5:19 PM, 07.01.2020