LHS Female Athlete Of The Year Is Also The Sportsman Of The Year!

Abbie Tuleta, a 2020 Graduate of Lakewood High School was just named the 2019/2020 season's Female Athlete of the Year as well as the Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award - Female recipient. Abbie earned Varsity Letters in Soccer, Softball and Ice Hockey this last season and was named the Softball team's Captain and MVP as a Junior. Abbie comes from a long line of great athletes in the Tuleta family and her father John was a hockey coach in the community for many years. Congratulations to Abbie and the whole Tuleta family for this great honor.