LakewoodAlive's Warren Road Beautification Project Brings New Crosswalks To Warren-Madison Intersection

Phase 2 of LakewoodAlive's Warren Road Beautification Project continued in late June with the installation of new crosswalks at the Warren-Madison intersection, making this busy intersection safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

This improvement follows the addition of 15 trees and two public art murals. LakewoodAlive thanks its many terrific partners, including the City of Lakewood and Cuyahoga County, for making this collaborative effort possible, and looks forward to sharing more details regarding this project in the coming weeks.