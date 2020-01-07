LakewoodAlive’s 2020 Front Porch Concert Series Going Virtual; Performers Announced

Music has the power to lift our collective spirits, reframe our perspective and bring our community together.

LakewoodAlive announces its 2020 Front Porch Concert Series sponsored by Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James will feature eight live musical performances hosted virtually via LakewoodAlive’s Facebook page each Friday evening at 7 p.m. from July 3 through August 21.

Now in its 10th year, the popular music series is taking on a different format to ensure health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet LakewoodAlive remains committed to enhancing Lakewood’s sense of community by offering free weekly concerts that families and all music lovers can enjoy.

“Over the last decade our Front Porch Concert Series has evolved into a major family entertainment option, and we are pleased to be able to continue the series this summer in a virtual format,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “The last several months have been uniquely difficult for many members of our community, so we are hopeful our series is able to provide a source of joy and inspiration for those who are struggling right now.”

The talented lineup of musical performers comprising the 10th Annual Front Porch Concert Series offer something for every musical taste. From swing to rock to jazz, each weekly concert remains family-friendly while delving into a variety of musical genres. See the schedule of weekly performers below.

The 2020 Front Porch Concert Series kicks off July 3 with a performance by FireSide CLE, a high-energy band of veteran musicians who have amassed a large following by playing rock tunes spanning five decades with their own unique interpretations.

The remainder of the schedule features exciting newcomers to the Front Porch Concert Series, such as Syn & Shuffle (a versatile cover band), Matt Moody (alternative rock, pop & neo-soul) and Open Spaces Trio (instrumental rock & jazz), as well as reunions with popular past performers like Red Light Roxy, The Pocket and The Light of Day Band. A children’s concert will be held on July 24, offering an engaging musical experience for young people courtesy of Tot Rock.

2020 Front Porch Concert Series Schedule

(All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed virtually via LakewoodAlive’s Facebook page)

July

7. 3. 20: FireSide CLE

7.10.20: Red Light Roxy

7.17.20: Sync & Shuffle

7.24.20: Tot Rock (children’s concert)

7.31.20: Matt Moody

August

8. 7. 20: The Pocket

8. 14.20: Open Spaces Trio

8. 21.20: The Light of Day Band

For more information regarding the 2020 Front Porch Concert Series, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/FrontPorchConcerts.

The Front Porch Concert Series is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor:

Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James

Symphony Sponsors:

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Lakewood Public Library

NOPEC

Harmony Sponsors:

City of Lakewood

The Lakewood Music Collective

Lion and Blue

