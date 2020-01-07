CITY OF LAKEWOOD BUILDING DEPARTMENT RESPONSE TO COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY - UPDATE

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic the City of Lakewood - Division of Housing and Building has implemented the following TEMPORARY POLICIES to help protect the public health and safety until the state of emergency expires: City Hall remains closed to the public. In-person meetings are discouraged, however should an in-person meeting be required, you are asked to take your temperature before arriving, wear a face covering, and always observe strict social distancing while at City Hall. You will be asked to sign a log for contact tracing purposes upon arrival.

If your temperature is elevated, or you feel sick you are asked to postpone your meeting. An appointment can be scheduled with adequate advance notice by calling 216-529-6270. PERMIT APPLICATIONS can be mailed, emailed, faxed or dropped in the Building Department drop box at the main entrance of City Hall: City of Lakewood Division of Housing & Building 12650 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107 building.permits@lakewoodoh.netFax: 216-529-5930

CONSTRUCTION PLANS with the correct (commercial or residential) plan review application, if less than 25 MB, can be emailed to building.permits@lakewoodoh.net. Plans must be flattened and submitted as full sets; individual pages are NOT acceptable. Larger plan sets with the appropriate application can be placed in the drop box at the main entrance to City Hall. (Note: all information on the application is REQUIRED, if not complete your application can be rejected) BUILDING DEPARTMENT FORMS can be found at: http://www.onelakewood.com/accordions/building-permit/ PAYMENT can be made by check (call to verify cost) or credit card over the phone.

INSPECTIONS - The Building Department is conducting all necessary construction (permit) inspections within 4 business days. We have implemented a limited remote/virtual inspection program. For details, please refer to: http://www.onelakewood.com/housing-building/. Call your inspector for job specific requirements. Interior Property Maintenance inspections, including complaint inspections that do not have a life-safety component have been suspended. The Department will resume these inspections when the COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted. Beginning July 1, 2020 exterior inspections and retail Certificate of Code Compliance inspections will resume.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented health emergency,

Joe Meyers Building Commissioner



