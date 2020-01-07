Antonio On Supreme Court Ruling

Today, state Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal law protects LGBTQ employees from job discrimination.

“I applaud this decision by the Supreme Court. However, while today’s ruling is significant, it is not the solution to provide full LGBTQ equality. Now more than ever, we need to pass the Ohio Fairness Act (S.B. 11/ H.B. 369), which reaffirms that LGBTQ people should be able to work, live and play without discrimination.

“It is time for Ohio to take a stand and affirm that it welcomes all workers and families, including those from the LGBTQ community. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce and almost 1,000 businesses agree that if we want to re-energize Ohio’s economy, we need to pass the Ohio Fairness Act.”