The View From Ward 2

Gun Violence Awareness Day

At the June 1st City Council meeting, Councilmember Tess Neff introduced, and Council subsequently passed, a resolution that declared June 5, 2020 Gun Violence Awareness Day in Lakewood. The goal is to encourage the safe storage of firearms to create awareness of the many firearm related deaths of children that could have been prevented if the firearm was properly secured. Ways that we can further encourage gun safety will be discussed at Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting. Here’s some important information from Mom’s Demand Action about gun safety storage: https://besmartforkids.org/.

Applications for Expanded Outdoor Dining

On June 4th, the Planning Commission reviewed applications for temporary conditional use permits for outdoor dining for the first time since the Temporary Outdoor Dining Resolution was passed. Acting Director of Planning, Katelyn Milius, along with the members of the Planning Commission carefully evaluated each application and worked with the restaurant and bar owners to improve their designs. The plans ranged from Melt’s and Salt+’s extension of their existing patio spaces to Cleveland Vegan’s and El Carnicero’s plan to place tables in front of their restaurants.

The Planning Commission will be reviewing applications from O’Toole’s Pub, Side Quest, Avenue Tap House/Oscar’s Pizza, Waterbury Bistro, and Buckeye Beer Engine at their June 18th meeting. Please visit http://www.onelakewood.com/accordions/planning-commission/ for instructions on how to participate in the meeting.

Recycling Contract Awarded

As you may know, Cleveland’s Ridge Road Transfer Station is no longer processing recycling. The City recently awarded Kimble Recycling & Disposal a contract not to exceed $250,000 to provide a site to receive and process Lakewood’s recycling. This is an emergency contract effective June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021, at a cost of $52.75 per ton of recycling. Other estimates received were nearly double the cost per ton. Lakewood can get a lower price if we all work to only recycle items that are recyclable! Please visit https://www.kimblecompanies.com/what-we-recycle to learn what can and cannot be recycled.

Lakewood Police Department’s Use of Force Policy

I have received several emails from residents asking about our Police Department’s Use of Force Policy. The policy can be found here: http://www.onelakewood.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Use_of_Force-.pdf.

I anticipate that there will be several committee meeting on the topic in the near future. Please visit http://www.onelakewood.com/accordions/public-notice-e-mail-sign-up/ to sign up to receive email notices of the meetings.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to e-mail me at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or call me at (216) 714-2150.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor's Offices' Criminal Division. He makes his home in Lakewood. with his wife, Michelle, and their 13-year-old shepherd mix, Tessie.