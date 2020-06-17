LakewoodAlive's Warren Road Beautification Project Brings Public Art Mural To The Doughnut Pantry

Here's another splash of sunshine for your summer: The second of two new public art murals went up on June 8 at the Warren-Madison intersection.

For this 54-foot-long mural at The Doughnut Pantry, Lakewoodite artist Stephanie Crossen was inspired by the stunning sunsets she’s witnessed at The Solstice Steps and wanted to offer community members an eternal sunshine to bring joy on cloudy days.

Thank you to Stephanie and our many terrific partners, including the City of Lakewood and Cuyahoga County, for making this collaborative project possible. Install was completed by Scherba Industries. LakewoodAlive looks forward to sharing more details about phase 2 of our Warren Road Beautification Project in the coming weeks.