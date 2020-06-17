LakewoodAlive’s Volunteer-Driven Flower Blossoms Program Beckons Summer With Beautiful Blooms

Venture along Lakewood’s Detroit Avenue these days and you can’t help but notice an additional splash of color and greenery enhancing the district’s vibrancy.

Now in its 14th year, LakewoodAlive’s Flower Blossoms Program has placed 53 flower boxes with participating merchants along Detroit Avenue from Lincoln to Cordova. Petunias and impatiens dot this urban landscape, creating a more appealing commercial district.

The Flower Blossoms Program is designed to help merchants keep their storefronts attractive. LakewoodAlive partners annually with a local grower to provide an opportunity for merchants to purchase professionally-planted Earth Box planters with flowers appropriate for the sun/shade needs of each location. With assistance from Lakewood Garden Center owner Paul Bilyk, the materials were dropped off at the Lakewood City Center Plaza on June 9. There, longtime LakewoodAlive volunteer Kathy Haber was joined by 10 volunteers to distribute completed flower boxes to program participants.

“The last several months have been uniquely challenging for many members of our community, and we hope our Flower Blossoms Program serves as a simple source of joy this summer,” said Ian Andrews, LakewoodAlive Executive Director. “This volunteer-driven beautification project is one of many ways we seek to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods. And we can’t say enough about the incredible team of volunteers who make this program possible.”

Haber – a 40-year resident of Lakewood – has coordinated the Blossoms Program since 2007. Her team of 17 volunteers water the flower boxes three times per week throughout the summer.

“We have a wonderful community, and I love being a part of making it the best it can be,” Haber said. “I feel that we are a community of neighbors helping others, great schools and a strongly woven group of diverse folks who all just want the best for our families. That is why I volunteer as much as I do – I really enjoy supporting our community.”

A special thank you to the Lakewood Garden Club, Barton Senior Center and the Westerly Apartments, and the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance (DLBA) for helping to support this year’s Blossoms Program. To learn more, please visit LakewoodAlive.org or contact LakewoodAlive at 216-521-0655.

Matt Bixenstine is the Marketing & Development Manager for LakewoodAlive. He enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.